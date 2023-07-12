WATCH | Tom Cruise surprises moviegoers in Mission Impossible 7 screenings

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theatres worldwide. Riding on extremely positive reviews, it is expected by trade analysts to soon prove to be a box office powerhouse. The star of the film and the franchise, Tom Cruise, meanwhile is surprising moviegoers during the screenings of the movie. He is crashing several screenings in theatres which results in the moviegoers' amazement, which gives way to utter joy. Several videos of Cruise surprising have surfaced online. You can watch them below. Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment in the popular spy action thriller franchise.

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One all about?

The film has Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his associates going on the most dangerous mission yet. Esai Morales plays the role of Gabriel, the film's big villain. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles. Christopher McQuarrie has directed the film based on a script penned by himself and Erik Jendresen.