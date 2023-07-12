WATCH | Tom Cruise surprises moviegoers in Mission Impossible 7 screenings
Story highlights
Tom Cruise is surprising audiences at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's screenings by just turning up!
Tom Cruise is surprising audiences at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's screenings by just turning up!
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theatres worldwide. Riding on extremely positive reviews, it is expected by trade analysts to soon prove to be a box office powerhouse. The star of the film and the franchise, Tom Cruise, meanwhile is surprising moviegoers during the screenings of the movie. He is crashing several screenings in theatres which results in the moviegoers' amazement, which gives way to utter joy. Several videos of Cruise surprising have surfaced online. You can watch them below. Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment in the popular spy action thriller franchise.
Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) & Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) surprised a lucky group of #MissionImpossible7 fans during the advanced screening of #DeadReckoningPartOne’ in Toronto & everybody went NUTS. 🤯❤️— Etalk (@etalkCTV) July 11, 2023
Will you be watching when the movie comes out July 12? 👀🎬 pic.twitter.com/GjxwEsNdO4
We just had an exciting flyby for the opening of #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning tonight with @TomCruise and director @chrismcquarrie at our #AtlanticStation theatre to surprise fans.— Regal (@RegalMovies) July 12, 2023
Wonder where he’s going next? Hope they’re going to another Regal theatre! pic.twitter.com/9Yqd9ijaOz
When the Australian Premiere of #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One coincides with @TomCruise’s birthday you can’t not have a surprise birthday cake 🎂@MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/DjAXFvwwQk— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountAU) July 6, 2023
What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One all about?
The film has Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his associates going on the most dangerous mission yet. Esai Morales plays the role of Gabriel, the film's big villain. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles. Christopher McQuarrie has directed the film based on a script penned by himself and Erik Jendresen.
Also Read: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights the AI in a slick action thriller
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One review
WION's Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Cruise, surprisingly, is restrained as Hunt- the super agent who has defied gravity and death successfully in so many of the MI films in the past. In Dead Reckoning, Cruise and the makers seem to pave the way for a new generation which may or may not include Hunt. The actor is 60 and it, perhaps, makes sense to take a backseat and let the newbies take charge slowly. Of course, age does not limit the man, who performs some of the most challenging stunts that anyone can imagine, with absolute grace and perfection. From free-falling from a cliff with a bike to engaging in mortal combat with men double his size but half his age, Cruise owns his character and dominates every frame he is part of."
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.