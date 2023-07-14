Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights to spook you with Vecna from Stranger Things

Say hello to your worst nightmares! Halloween Horror Nights is taking Stranger Things fans back into the Upside Down for the upcoming season. Since this year’s Stranger Things will run in its fourth season, it marks the return of Stranger Things during the annual Halloween event at Universal Studios parks after four years. This year’s house is inspired by the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Universal Studios' Halloween theme is Stranger Things this year

The Universal Studios parks visitors will be transported once again to Hawkins, Indiana, where they’ll come face-to-face with supernatural villain Vecna as he tries to bring his darkness to the real world and break the barriers between the two worlds. On the frontline of Vecna’s attacks will be Eleven, Max, Eddie and more characters from the show.