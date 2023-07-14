Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights to spook you with Vecna from Stranger Things
The Universal Studios parks visitors will be transported once again to Hawkins, Indiana, where they’ll come face-to-face with supernatural villain Vecna as he tries to bring his darkness to the real world
Say hello to your worst nightmares! Halloween Horror Nights is taking Stranger Things fans back into the Upside Down for the upcoming season. Since this year’s Stranger Things will run in its fourth season, it marks the return of Stranger Things during the annual Halloween event at Universal Studios parks after four years. This year’s house is inspired by the fourth season of Stranger Things.
Universal Studios' Halloween theme is Stranger Things this year
The Universal Studios parks visitors will be transported once again to Hawkins, Indiana, where they’ll come face-to-face with supernatural villain Vecna as he tries to bring his darkness to the real world and break the barriers between the two worlds. On the frontline of Vecna’s attacks will be Eleven, Max, Eddie and more characters from the show.
This marks the third time in the history of Halloween Horror Nights that Stranger Things has served as the basis for one of the houses and mazes. Quoted in The Hollywood Reporter, John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood said, “From the opening shots of Stranger Things 4, episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights.”
The Halloween Horror Nights 2023 begins September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
