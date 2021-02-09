'WandaVision' writer opens up about the return of 'that' character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The last episode of 'WandaVision' ended with a big twist with one of Marvel's character returning to life from Wanda's world



*Spoilers ahead*

'WandaVision' episode 5 ended with Wanda (Elizabeth Olson) opening her door and seeing Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters), aka Quicksilver, her brother who died during the events of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'



But while the 'Age of Ultron' version of Quicksilver was portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the new version is played by Peters (reprising his role from 2014’s 'X-Men: Days of Future Past'). The reveal was a major plot twist and possibly introduced the multiverse concept to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though 'WandaVision' has yet to confirm how and why Quicksilver is back.

The series’ head writer Jac Schaeffer is keenly aware of how equally confusing and impactful the character’s reappearance is for longtime franchise fans. Schaeffer discussed “recasting” Quicksilver in an interview with Marvel.com.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer said in an interview with Marvel.com. “And then we were like, ‘How in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this?’ Because that’s the thing: You can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story [is more difficult].”

Schaeffer admitted that the casting is a big thrill for the franchise fans, especially those who love Marvel and the X-Men Universe.

“This show is such a mind scramble and because it’s working on so many levels, and there are so many notions of what’s real and what’s not — and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that — we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Schaeffer said. “We thought like, ‘How do we give him this entrance, and then enjoy that, and then make it crazy?’ And we had long had the idea of the trope of the brother, or the relative, or whoever comes to town and like, stirs things up with the family — that sitcom trope.”

'WandaVision' premieres new episodes Fridays on Disney+.