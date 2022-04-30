Wait, What? Angelina Jolie is in Ukraine amid Russian invasion, pics go viral

Hollywood acclaimed actress Angelina Jolie, who is known for her humanitarian works, recently shocked everyone with her surprise visit to a cafe in Lyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.



Jolie's pictures and videos from the cafe are doing rounds on the internet.



On Saturday, the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actress was spotted at a cafe in the city amid the Russia- Ukraine crisis, as per Daily Mail.



The video was shared by Maya Pidhorodetska on her Facebook handle, who wrote in the caption: ''Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie, Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world,'' she wrote.

In the video, Jolie is dressed casually in a grey sweater and matching jumper and is carrying a backpack with her.



The actress simply walks into the cafe and is waving and giving autographs to her fans. Her visit has not been announced officially.

The reason behind Jolie's surprise visit, who is United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, is not known yet. The actress also visited the Lviv railway station to meet the refugees.

The videos and photos of her had already taken the internet by storm, check out netizens' reactions below!

#AngelinaJolie #Lviv Angelina Jolie arrived in Ukraine with a humanitarian mission and visited the Lviv railway station, where she met the passengers of the evacuation train from Pokrovsk pic.twitter.com/NGq0mF6O3s — OksanaЗ (@OksanaZajcuk) April 30, 2022 ×

🆕📹 Ain't this the sweetest thing you will see?! #AngelinaJolie has that charm with the kids 😍



Lviv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/R0B1CGcyB7 — Tres 🥉 (@Dagger_Knox) April 30, 2022 ×