/Vishal on Udhayanidhi-Trisha row: Tamil actor demands same action against those who demean women

Tamil actor Vishal has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention over his alleged remarks involving actor Trisha Krishnan. While saying such incidents can occur in political settings, Vishal argued that accountability should not be limited to one case and called for similar action against people who make derogatory comments about women in the film industry.
Vishal's reaction to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Trisha
Speaking to ANI, Vishal said such incidents can happen in politics but stressed that the same standard should apply to others who make remarks against women. He said, “These kinds of incidents do happen in political scenarios. So I wish that whatever happened to Uday, the same kind of punishment happens to everyone who speaks ill about women in our fraternity.”
Also Read: 'Crass, cheap and deeply derogatory:' Internet slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha
He further added, "There are so many other people on YouTube; there are so many other people who have been openly speaking, hitting below the belt about our female fraternity. So I wish it were the same treatment."
Also Read: 'Words had single meaning': Udhayanidhi Stalin denies 'double meaning' remark on actress Trisha, claims he was 'treated like terrorist'
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Controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin and Trisha
DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin is currently in the spotlight over comments that are being seen as aimed at actress Trisha. The controversy began during a political gathering in Thanjavur, where Udhayanidhi was speaking about the Cauvery water dispute. After members of the gathering reportedly began chanting Trisha's name, he made a remark that was widely interpreted as having a double meaning and as being directed at the actress. Udhayanidhi later disputed the interpretation of his comments.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu leader Udhayanidhi Stalin draws severe backlash over derogatory remark against Trisha
Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. Udhayanidhi was later detained and questioned before being granted station bail. The incident has also triggered a political dispute, with his supporters alleging political vendetta while critics have condemned the remarks.
Also Read: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin detained over 'double-meaning' Trisha remark in Vijay's Tamil Nadu
For the unversed, Trisha has worked with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in several films over a decade and has had a good rapport since then. The controversy continues to sit at the intersection of Tamil Nadu politics, celebrity culture and the growing debate over accountability for offensive speech against women.