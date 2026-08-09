/Vishal on Udhayanidhi-Trisha row: Tamil actor demands same action against those who demean women

Tamil actor Vishal has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention over his alleged remarks involving actor Trisha Krishnan. While saying such incidents can occur in political settings, Vishal argued that accountability should not be limited to one case and called for similar action against people who make derogatory comments about women in the film industry.

Vishal's reaction to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Trisha

Speaking to ANI, Vishal said such incidents can happen in politics but stressed that the same standard should apply to others who make remarks against women. He said, “These kinds of incidents do happen in political scenarios. So I wish that whatever happened to Uday, the same kind of punishment happens to everyone who speaks ill about women in our fraternity.”

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He further added, "There are so many other people on YouTube; there are so many other people who have been openly speaking, hitting below the belt about our female fraternity. So I wish it were the same treatment."

Controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin and Trisha

DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin is currently in the spotlight over comments that are being seen as aimed at actress Trisha. The controversy began during a political gathering in Thanjavur, where Udhayanidhi was speaking about the Cauvery water dispute. After members of the gathering reportedly began chanting Trisha's name, he made a remark that was widely interpreted as having a double meaning and as being directed at the actress. Udhayanidhi later disputed the interpretation of his comments.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu leader Udhayanidhi Stalin draws severe backlash over derogatory remark against Trisha

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. Udhayanidhi was later detained and questioned before being granted station bail. The incident has also triggered a political dispute, with his supporters alleging political vendetta while critics have condemned the remarks.