/Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding video breaks Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken over the internet since their wedding announcement, and fans can't stop talking about the dreamy pictures they shared from the ceremonies that took place in Udaipur. Now, the newlyweds have created a history on Instagram. Let's find out how.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna create history

The couple's love story has been creating buzz since last year, and recently, a wedding-themed campaign video featuring the duo broke a global Instagram record.

The campaign, released by Manyavar featuring Deverakonda and Mandanna, has reportedly become the most-liked advertisement video globally.

The post has reportedly crossed 8.2 million likes and became the most-liked Instagram advertisement video worldwide, beating the previous record set by a campaign from Louis Vuitton featuring football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which had garnered about 8.1 million likes.

What's the viral video

The clip showcases the couple in wedding attire as they celebrate love with tradition. Fans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, and netizens can't stop adoring the couple.

About Deverakonda and Mandanna's love story

Deverakonda and Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding featured two ceremonies- Telugu and Kodava rituals, and a star-studded reception was held in Hyderabad on March 4.

Photos and videos from the wedding festivities quickly went viral, with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and the celebrations.

The duo's love story reportedly began in 2018 on the sets of Geetha Govindam. Though they called each other good friends, fans had already announced them as one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved pairs.

Later, they reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019 and were often spotted together at public events and vacations over the years. However, the actors did not confirm their relationship until late February 2026.