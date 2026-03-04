/Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda attend post-wedding fan meet in Hyderabad | Watch

The newlywed couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have definitely taken over the internet ever since they exchanged vows on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of family and friends. After a visit to Vijay's ancestral village in Telangana earlier this week, the couple had a meet-and-greet session with fans in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's meeting with fans in Hyderabad

Rashmika and Vijay expressed their gratitude and love for their admirers after setting up lunch in Hyderabad. Rashmika kept her outfit simple with a beige-coloured saree and styled it with layered gold necklaces, statement earrings and bangles. She completed her look with minimal make-up. While Vijay sported a suave look in his white kurta with red and blue florals, which was teamed with a well-groomed beard and a simple golden chain.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Their sweet gesture for fans in Hyderabad comes after the couple took a trip to Vijay's village, which was part of several traditional rituals. They also performed a Satayanarayana Swamy Vrathama and a gruhapravesham (house-warming) at their newly constructed residence in Thummanpet. The local villagers greeted the pair with music and celebrations as many gathered to give their blessings for the beginning of their new journey together.

Rashmika and Vijay's other rituals at their ancestral village post-wedding

Dressed in traditional wear, Rashmika can be seen wearing a beautiful silk saree with intricately designed gold jewellery. Complementing her look, Vijay is also seen dressed in a desi avatar. Accompanying the newlyweds was Rashmika's sister and Vijay's brother. The local villagers welcomed the duo with folk song and dance, followed by aarti.