  • /Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy post wedding reception in Hyderabad | See pics

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 06, 2026, 12:34 IST | Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 12:45 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Post-wedding reception in Hyderabad, Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with the newlywed couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The duo tied the knot on February 26.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated their wedding with a star-studded reception in Hyderabad. Celebrities including Ram Charan and Upasana, Karan Johar, and many more attended the grand event. Just a day after their wedding reception, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the newlywed couple at their residence in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda meet Telangana CM

Expressing his gratitude and thanks on X profile, Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures and wrote,

"Heartfully touched that the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth garu, took the time to visit our home this evening and bless us on our wedding. Grateful for the love and affection he always shares."

Rashmika Mandanna too shared the same post and wrote, "Truly truly grateful! Thank you @revanth_anumula sir, for your blessings!" Rashmika exuded elegance in a pastel brown tissue saree with gold embroidery work. She completed her look with a neat hairdo and minimal makeup. Vijay was looking dapper in a black kurta with threadwork embroidery.

Rashmika-Vijay's wedding reception in Hyderabad

Rashmika and Bijay had hosted a grand wedding reception, and several renowned celebrities from the film industry and political circle attended the event. Celebrities including Naga Chaitanya, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Namrata Shirodkar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Ram Charan, Upasana Kaminenei, Neena Gupta, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also attended Virosh’s wedding reception. He shared his well wishes, writing, "Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together."

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of family and close friends. The couple who had kept their relationship private until the official announcement had first met on the sets of 2018 Geeta Govindam.

