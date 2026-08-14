/VenkyAnil5: Venkatesh marks 40 years in Telugu cinema with new look as Lieutenant Colonel Venkat Reddy

Venkatesh, one of the renowned actors in the Telugu film industry, with films including Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Gharshana among others, is celebrating four decades with a brand new avatar. On the special occasion, the filmmaker Anil Ravipudi unveiled a new poster from their upcoming collaboration, introducing Venkatesh with the character name.

New look of Venkatesh from actor's collaboration with Anil Ravipudi

Titled VenkyAnil5, the project sees the actor stepping into the role of Lieutenant Colonel Venkat Reddy. Ravipudi shared the new poster to commemorate Venkatesh's milestone, showcasing the actor in a striking military avatar and adding to anticipation around the film.

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Along with the poster, the caption read, “40 Glorious Years of our Victory @VenkyMama garu in TFI. It's an absolute honour to celebrate this incredible milestone with a very special look from our film. Meet our Lt Colonel VENKAT REDDY. #VenkyAnil5 #NKRAR2 #YearsOfVictoryVenkatesh.”

Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement, and one user wrote, "Thank you, Anna, for presenting my hero in a never-seen-before role. All the best anna." Another user wrote, "Anil Ravipudi lens updated with intensity victory Venkatesh." “Thank you, Anil anna, You've once again given our Venkatesh fans a full thrill,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, VenkyAnil5 (tentatively titled NKRAR2) is an upcoming Telugu action-comedy film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. It will star Venkatesh Daggubati as Lt Colonel Venkat Reddy, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty. It is reportedly scheduled to release in January 2027.

All about Venkatesh

Venkatesh Daggubati is prominent actor who has gained widespread fame for his work in Telugu cinema. He is the son of son of legendary film producer and former MP D Ramanaidu. His brother D Suresh Babu runs Suresh Productions, and actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are his nephews.

He has graduated in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai, and earned an MBA from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, USA. Venkatesh initially appeared as a child artist in the 1971 film Prem Nagar, but officially launched his career as actor with Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986, which won him a Nandi award for Best Male Debut.