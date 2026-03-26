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Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Director Harish Shankar breaks silence on trolling, box office numbers

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 19:21 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 19:28 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Director Harish Shankar breaks silence on trolling, box office numbers

Director Harish Shankar on Ustaad Bhagat Singh Photograph: (X)

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh's director Harish Shankar has opened up about the trolling and box office numbers dipping. Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the film was released in cinemas on March 19. 

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was released in cinemas on March 19 after much anticipation. However, with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge's release, it has definitely affected the box office numbers of the film. Amid this, the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Harish Shankar, broke his silence on the film's reviews and box office numbers.

What did Harish Shankar say about his directorial Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Reportedly, at an event, Harish Shankar stated, "Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I take constructive criticism. Like, the scene was not very well written, or it could have been written much better; the first half was a little slow...I will take constructive criticism."

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He further said, "If I say something, I take accountability and responsibility for it. When people throw stones in the dark, it's not the same. The way I've been trolled, I would have quit Twitter (X) long ago. I don't care about trolls or those bringing up collections."

Box office report of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

As per the report of Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has minted Rs 86.47 crore in worldwide gross collection of six days. On its first Tuesday, i.e., day 6, the film collected an estimated Rs1.75 crore net in India across 2,709 shows.

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The total India net collection now stands at 64.60 crore, while the domestic gross has reached 76.05 crore. The film witnessed an occupancy of around 19.0 per cent on Tuesday, reflecting the typical weekday trend after a massive opening weekend.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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