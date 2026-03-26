/Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Director Harish Shankar breaks silence on trolling, box office numbers

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was released in cinemas on March 19 after much anticipation. However, with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge's release, it has definitely affected the box office numbers of the film. Amid this, the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Harish Shankar, broke his silence on the film's reviews and box office numbers.

What did Harish Shankar say about his directorial Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Reportedly, at an event, Harish Shankar stated, "Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I take constructive criticism. Like, the scene was not very well written, or it could have been written much better; the first half was a little slow...I will take constructive criticism."

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He further said, "If I say something, I take accountability and responsibility for it. When people throw stones in the dark, it's not the same. The way I've been trolled, I would have quit Twitter (X) long ago. I don't care about trolls or those bringing up collections."

Box office report of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

As per the report of Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has minted Rs 86.47 crore in worldwide gross collection of six days. On its first Tuesday, i.e., day 6, the film collected an estimated Rs1.75 crore net in India across 2,709 shows.

