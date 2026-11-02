/TV Anuj Thakur, best known for Dhoom Machao Dhoom, dies at 33 after seizure

Television actor Anuj Thakur, who rose to recognition with shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Mahisagar, has died at the age of 33. The actor passed away at his Mumbai residence on October 27 after reportedly suffering a seizure while asleep. His close friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar confirmed his death and recalled meeting him just days before the tragedy.

Anuj Thakur's friend Rupesh confirms TV actor's death

Rupesh Sonar took to his official Instagram handle and shared his grief at the passing of the actor Anuj Thakur. Along with the photo of him, he wrote in the caption, "Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey."

He further wrote, "Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace. Tuesday morning. " Condolences poured in for the actor in the comment section. One user wrote, "Om Shanti. RIP." Another user wrote, "Om Shanti, in prayers for him." "RIP", wrote the third user.

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For the unversed, Sonar had reportedly known the actor since 2008, when they first worked together on Bandhan Saath Janmo Ka. The two subsequently collaborated on several television projects. Remembering their long association, Sonar described Thakur as cheerful, generous and respectful towards others.

Expressing shock over his death, Rupesh Sonar spoke to TOI, "I couldn't believe it because I had met him just 10 days earlier. I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I couldn't understand what could have happened. I spoke to his brother, who was not in a position to speak much."

“So, I went to meet his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That's when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode. Anuj was an early riser. He would wake up at 4.30 am every day and follow his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn't get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had passed away,” Rupesh said.

Anuj Thakur's television career

Anuj Thakur made his mark on television with the Disney Channel youth show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He later appeared in several Hindi television productions, including Bandhan Saath Janmo Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga and Mahisagar. In Mahisagar, he played Sagar Mehta, a role that brought him further recognition among television audiences. His work spanned youth-orientated programming, family dramas and comedy shows.