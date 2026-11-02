/Sanjay Gupta's wife shares emotional tribute for the filmmaker, addresses children's viral funeral video

Sanjay Gupta passed away on Friday at the age of 57 and now his wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta has remembered the filmmaker through an emotional tribute on social media. On her private Instagram account, she recalled his humour, generosity and love for their family. Anuradha also spoke about the bond they shared.

Sanjay Gupta's wife pays tribute

Referring to herself as Sanjay's queen, she called him the "greatest storyteller" and the "best father in this whole universe", remembering that he "wooed me with a freaking omelette," as reported by Times Now.

Remembering his personality, Anuradha described Sanjay as someone who enjoyed life to the fullest and had an exceptionally generous heart.

Anuradha reacts to viral funeral video involving children

Alongside the emotional post, Anuradha also reacted to the viral video from his funeral, purportedly showing his daughter Dalai making a middle-finger gesture towards photographers gathered outside the crematorium.

The incident sparked reactions online, with several social media users criticising the children's behaviour.

Addressing the video, Anuradha said, “With heartfelt gratitude, A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss. Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise. Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father."

She added, “Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused.”

She further appealed to people to understand the emotional state of her children, “I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are — the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss. I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss of their father.”

Sanjay Gupta's death

Known for films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, Mumbai Saga and Kaabil, Sanjay Gupta died on October 30 at the age of 57 after suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence. He reportedly fell inside the house during the night and was discovered by his family the following morning. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.