Tribeca Film Festival to open with documentary on Jimmy Carter

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will open with the world premiere of the documentary ‘Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President’.

‘Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President’ is directed by Mary Wharton as it illustrates the role of popular music and the former US president’s passion for it in helping propel the Georgia peanut farmer to the White House.

The documentary feature was written by Bill Flanagan and produced by Chris Farrell.

The Tribeca Festival will kickstart from April 15 at New York's Beacon Theatre. Apart from film screening, it will also have live performances from Willie Nelson, who is featured in the documentary via archival footage, and musical director Paul Shaffer.

‘Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President’ combines interviews with Carter and archival footage of performances from Nelson Mandela, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett and Paul Simon.

In a statement, Jimmy Carter said, “The film accurately captures my love for all music and the importance music has played in my personal and professional life. I remain hopeful and believe that music can serve to bring us together as a nation. Rosalynn and I are pleased with the fine film Mary and Chris have made and thank all those involved for telling this story. We are thrilled that it will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival."

The 19th annual Tribeca Film Festival is set to run April 15-26.