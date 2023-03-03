Travis Scott will turn himself in to the police after punching a man at a nightclub

Travis Scott will turn himself in for questioning after he was reportedly involved in a fight at a nightclub. He was reportedly a part of a scuffle at a nightclub where he punched a sound engineer and fled. The New York City Police was looking for the rapper after the nightclub suffered losses because of the fight.

It is said that Travis Scott jumped on a private jet bound for Los Angeles just hours after the fight. The fight broke out when the sound engineer tried to lower the volume. Travis apparently lost all his cool and trashed the man’s equipment including an audio speaker and a video screen worth about $12,000.

The man told the police that he was only trying to tell Travis to lower the music volume “so it sounded good for the performance but he just stuck his middle finger in my face.”

Now, his reps have arranged for the rapper to return to the city, and speak with NYPD detectives.