Travis Scott in trouble: Police look for rapper after he punches man in nightclub and flees

Rapper Travis Scott has found himself in trouble after he was allegedly involved in a nightclub fight. According to the New York City Police, Travis and a sound engineer were involved in a verbal dispute on March 1. According to the police, the rapper was accused of escalating the dispute "into a physical altercation" before he allegedly "punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face."

The rapper also caused physical damage to the nightclub – about $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before he fled the scene.

The police are looking to speak with Travis about the incident.

Meanwhile, in a statement to E! News, Travis' attorney Mitchell Schuster said he was confident that his client would be cleared of any wrongdoing. Mitchell said, "While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."

Ritchie Romero, the managing partner of the said nightclub said, "This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night."