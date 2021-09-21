Trailer out for Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover episode

ABC Network held a crossover premiere for Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy as fans waited with bated breath with trailers and more information on the upcoming seasons of the shows.

The dramatic crossover episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy dropped the first look -- which marks the coming back of their respective fifth and 18th seasons.

Set to air on September 30, the crossover episodes begin with ‘Phoenix from the Flame,’ which sees the aftermath of Maya and Carina’s wedding and romance between old flames, along with some medical emergencies.

The season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, titled ‘Here Comes the Sun’ continues the previous storyline with new chapters for everyone at Grey Sloan in a post-Covid world. However, the latest arc comes with a blast from the past for Meredith as she meets a dynamic doctor with a connection to her mother. Fan favourite Patrick Dempsey was terrorising the whole set, reveals Grey's Anatomy exec producer

Before this, Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy had a crossover episode when they bid farewell to fan favorite Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Giannotti).

Katherine Heigl shares why she left 'Grey's Anatomy', says she should have shown more gratitude

Watch the much-anticipated episode's trailer here:

