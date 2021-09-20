Emmy Awards 2021: Meet the big winners

'The Crown', one of the leading series in the award shows over the years, has once again dominated the Emmy Awards.
The Netflix royal family drama took 11 Emmy wins out of 24 nods — including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor, Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson and Best Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Queen’s Gambit
Anya Taylor-Joy starring 'The Queen Gambit' was the winner again! The show won incredible 11 Emmy wins — including Outstanding Limited Series.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ted Lasso
The warm-hearted comedy show about a struggling British soccer team 'Ted Lasso' was honoured with an Emmy Awards in different categories.
The show which earned a record-breaking 20 nominations this year won an Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy and others.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Josh O'Connor
It's been a golden night for 'The Crown', including Josh O Connor, who took home his first Emmy for his role as Prince Charles!
(Photograph:The New York Times)
Olivia Colman
After four nominations, Olivia Colman has received her first Emmy, winning for lead actress in a drama for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in Season 4 of 'The Crown.'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor has won the Emmy Award for lead actor in a limited series for his role in the Netflix show 'Halston.'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet scores her second career Emmy win, this time for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jason Sudeikis
After winning the Golden Globe and SAG Award earlier this year, ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis finally grabbed his first-ever Emmy trophy at the 73rd Primetime Awards.
The comedian, writer, and producer won the Emmy for Best Actor in Comedy Series for his pivotal role in Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jean Smart
Jean Smart took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on 'Hacks '. In the comedy series, Smart essayed the role of Deborah Vance.