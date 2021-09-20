Emmy Awards 2021: Meet the big winners

Let's take a look at who won big at the 73nd Emmy Awards that happened at Los Angeles.

The Crown

'The Crown', one of the leading series in the award shows over the years, has once again dominated the Emmy Awards.

The Netflix royal family drama took 11 Emmy wins out of 24 nods — including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor, Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson and Best Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies.

(Photograph:Twitter)