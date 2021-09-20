‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ breaks record for most Emmy losses in one season

The 73rd Emmys took place with Netflix sweeping the maximum number of awards for the first time, beating competition from HBO and HBO Max along with other streamers. The biggest loss was probably by ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ that streams on Hulu as it recorded most number of losses in one season. Full list of winners

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ had 21 nominations in Emmy Awards 2021 and it won nothing. It was third in nominations, after ‘The Crown’ which had 24 and WandaVision which had 23 in total. Emmy Awards 2021: Netflix's 'The Crown' tops TV Awards with most wins

Elisabeth Moss starrer The Handmaid’s Tale was probably the biggest disappointment of this year’s Emmys. Currently, the show is into its fifth season and the team is in talks with Hulu to end it with season five or to continue. #Emmyssowhite trends on social media as awards night honours mostly white talents

Created by Miller based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa.

