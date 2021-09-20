Emmy Awards 2021: Netflix's 'The Crown' tops TV Awards with most wins

It took a pandemic but it did happen. Netflix took most wins at the 73rd Emmy Awards with its major trophy puller ‘The Crown’ that won acting awards, best drama series and writing awards too. ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ winning best limited series also added to the winners list for Netflix as it walked with the most wins by any network for the year.

Netflix not only took home the maximum number if Emmys for the year but also won double the total number of awards of its staunch competitor, HBO and HBO Max. HBO took 19 awards in total including those of Primetime Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys. Netflix has a total of 44 from both Emmys.

Among the coveted acting honours, Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, and Josh O’Connor won for their roles in ‘The Crown’; Ewan McGregor for best actor in a limited series for his starring role in ‘Halston.’

Congratulations to the cast and crew of The Crown for 11 Emmy wins — including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor, Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson and Best Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies. pic.twitter.com/FUNxPpzUU8 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 20, 2021 ×

‘The Crown’ also won for best drama series as well as best directing and writing for a drama series. ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy won the best limited series award.

Meanwhile, HBO picked up awards for ‘Hacks’ and Kate Winslet starrer ‘Mare of Easttown, of which both picked up multiple wins, including best actress in a comedy series for ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart and best actress in a limited series for Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’.

Kate Winslet brought it home for Mare of Easttown (@HBO) as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! Congrats again! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/w6PgGKKndv — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021 ×

Disney Plus picked up only one win at the Primetime Emmys, with ‘Hamilton’ winning for best pre-recorded variety special. Amazon and Hulu did not fare as well this year at Emmys.