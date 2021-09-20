Worst dressed celebs at Emmys 2021 red carpet

Emerald Fennell attended the event in a glittering gown with a green feathery touch, something that looked extremely boring and we-have-seen-before.
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant's dress was not Emmy worthy in our opinion. The actress donned a khaki dress with floral detail and accessorised with a red hairband, earrings and bag. The dress did not do anything for her body.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen failed to excite us with her Emmys red carpet gown designed by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.
Amy Poehler
Mix and match sometimes looks very tacky! Amy Poehler walked the red carpet in a silver sequin dress with an oversized large blazer, matched with belt and gold clutch bag
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett stepped out in a black strapless dress. The hot pink ruffles on the actress dress looked like tissue paper from the arts and crafts store. The dress was not made for the Emmy night for sure.
Emma Corrin
'The Crown' star Emma Corrin channels 'The Handmaid's Tale' with their pale yellow bonnet and matching butter yellow dress as she attended the London satellite watch party.
Emma uncannily looked like a dystopian character in a strapless floor-length Miu Miu gown paired with long fingerless gloves and bonnet.
Emma, known for her incredible acting skills deserves a better dress.