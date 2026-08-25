/Toxic advance booking update: Yash starrer sees strong start; sells 4.7 lakh tickets

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is gearing up for its theatrical release after multiple delays. Starring Yash, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 26; its advance sales have already crossed 4.7 lakh tickets across India, pushing its Day 1 gross close to the Rs 30 crore mark.

Toxic advance bookings

According to reports by Sacnilk, Toxic has sold more than 4.73 lakh tickets across 12,609 domestic shows so far. The film has earned around Rs 18.84 crore through direct advance bookings, while its Day 1 gross reaches approximately Rs 27.38 crore after including blocked seats.

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With another day of bookings still remaining, the film is reportedly expected to move past the Rs 30 crore mark if the current pace continues.

Karnataka emerges as biggest contributor

Karnataka has reportedly emerged as the biggest contributor to Toxic. The state has recorded around Rs 10.69 crore in advance bookings across 1,744 shows, with hundreds of shows already reporting very high occupancy, with Bengaluru remaining the key centre for the film.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has the highest number of shows at 2,319, followed by Maharashtra with 2,189, recording around Rs 1.17 crore and Rs 1.33 crore respectively.

West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have also registered notable pre-release collections, contributing approximately Rs 89.51 lakh, Rs 87.92 lakh and Rs 80.29 lakh, respectively.



Apart from Kannada, the Hindi version has also shown strong demand. As per Sacnilk, the 2D format has already contributed around Rs 7.72 crore so far.

About the film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the cast also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. They play Ganga, Nadia, Elizabeth, Mellisa and Rebecca, respectively.

The period action thriller is set against the backdrop of Goa’s criminal underworld. The trailer has revealed that Yash is portraying dual roles. Venkat K. Narayana is producing the film under KVN Productions, with Yash backing it through Monster Mind Creations.