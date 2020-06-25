Top 5 Hollywood news today: TIFF announces ambassadors, Billie Eilish unfollows everyone

Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

Toronto Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Kashyap, Nicole Kidman among ambassadors for a downsized edition

In this year's downsized version, the Toronto Film Festival has invited 50 celebrities from across the world to be part of the fest as ambassadors including Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman and others. Read more.

Here's why Billie Eilish just unfollowed everyone on Instagram, Twitter

Billie Eilish currently follows no one on the photo-sharing platform. Read more.

Katy Perry reveals she has experienced 'every emotion under the sun' during her pregnancy

Perry revealed, "I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious. I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it." Read more.

Demi Moore, Craig Robinson to work in pandemic thriller 'Songbird'

‘Songbird’ is directed by Adam Mason, who co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes. Read more.

Disney's 'Mulan' to miss release date?

Disney's live-action 'Mulan' is slated to release on July 24. Read more.