Demi Moore, Craig Robinson to work in pandemic thriller 'Songbird'

Hollywood stars Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare ave been roped in for film ‘Songbird’, a pandemic- centric thriller.

The film will be produced by Michael Bay.

Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives is behind the project.

‘Songbird’ is directed by Adam Mason, who co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes.

‘Songbird’ is set two years in the future during a pandemic lockdown. It tells the story of a budding love story between a motorbike courier named Nico, who has rare immunity, and Sara, a young artist.

It’s reported that the film will soon start production in Los Angeles in July and plans on using "innovative techniques" to shoot and capture millennial life during the quarantine.