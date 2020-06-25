Disney's 'Mulan' to miss release date?

Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ has been facing an issue with its release date because of the novel coronavirus spread.

The film that is now slated for release on July 24 might get postponed again as coronavirus scare is peaking in the US.

Apart from ‘Mulan’ even Christpher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is slated to release in July on 31st but it waits to be seen if the makers will stick with the release date.

What's a major reason for their concern is the fact that they will need theatres in Los Angeles and New York City -- both cities have seen a surge in coronavirus patients.

‘Tenet’ was initially set to open on July 17 but since the theatres were not opening by then, it is now supposed to release on July 31.

For ‘Mulan’, another cause of worry is Chinese market which is unlikely for the makers as there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

‘Mulan’ is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei as the legendary female warrior.