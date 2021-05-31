Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Tarzan' actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash, Ed Sheeran Courteney Cox recreate 'The Routine' 

Ed Sheeran teamed up with Courteney Cox to recreate Ross and Monica's 'The Routine' from 'Friends'. Meanwhile, yesteryear actor Joe Lara and his wife were killed in plane crash in a lake near Nashville.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash

All seven passengers aboard a plane, including Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his diet guru wife, are presumed dead after it crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville, authorities said.The small business jet crashed at around 11:00 am local time on Saturday, shortly after taking off from the Smyrna, Tennessee airport for Palm Beach, Florida.



Dwayne Johnson rigorously trains for 'Black Adam', says, 'Haven't worked so hard before'



Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson is working hard for his highly-anticipated DC verse movie `Black Adam`. The professional wrestler-turned-actor is currently shooting for his DC movie and is continuously sharing sneak peeks from the sets.



'Thor: Love and Thunder' wraps filming in Sydney: Reports



Thor: Love and Thunder' has reportedly wrapped filming. The Chris Hemsworth superhero film has been on a shooting spree since January in Australia. It is set to be the fourth film in the Thor franchise.



Watch: Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran recreate iconic dance routine from 'Friends'



Missed the epic dance routine from ‘Friends’ by reel-life brother sister duo Ross and Monica and was expecting for it to make a return in the HBO Max reunion episode? We’ve got something better. The routine finally happened as Courteney Cox and singer Ed Sheeran got together to do the iconic dance number.



Amy Schumer calls John Krasinski's marriage to Emily Blunt ‘for publicity’, the director responds



A Quiet Place Part II' is killing at the box office and like many of us, Amy Schumer has watched the movie and gave a rave review of the Emily Blunt starrer drama. However, the actress made a snide remark on director-actor John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt's marriage of 11 years.

