'Thor: Love and Thunder' wraps filming in Sydney: Reports

'Thor: Love and Thunder' has reportedly wrapped filming.

The Chris Hemsworth superhero film has been on a shooting spree since January in Australia. It is set to be the foruth film in the Thor franchise.

The film will have the God of Thunder facing off against Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher with star Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, who will become the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also see various fan favorites returning, including Valkyrie, Sif, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Reports of filming being complete have surfaced after a social media post from hair designer Luca Vanella was spotted. He wrote that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has reportedly finished shooting in Australia and he received a signed gift from star Chris Hemsworth thanking Vannella for saving Thor's look as well as thanking him for his career. Vannella has worked in the hair and make-up department on every MCU film Thor has appeared in since 'Thor: The Dark World' and has worked with Hemsworth on numerous other projects including 'Men in Black: International', 'Extraction', and 'In the Heart of the Sea'.