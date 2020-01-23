Top 5 Hollywood news today: Marvels' 'Eternals' leaked pics, Camila Cabello's Grammys wish

As pictures leaked from the sets of Marvel's upcoming film 'Eternals', MCU fans went crazy on the internet speculating about when the film with wrap shooting and dates of when it will be ready finally. Apart from Marvel, another trending story was that of singer Camila Cabello who revealed what she will do at Grammys 2020 if she wins an award with current beau Shawn Mendes as they have been on top of charts for their song 'Senorita'.

Marvel's film 'Eternals' set photos leaked featuring 'GoT' stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington

The team is currently shooting in London as Richard Madden, Kit Harington (both of the fame ‘Game of Thrones’) and Barry Keoghan (of fame ‘Dunkirk’) were spotted. ‘Eternals’ also features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Ma Dong-seok, Kumail Nanjiani in the cast.

Watch: Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary titled 'Miss America' trailer released

Another story that trended on the internet today was the news of Taylor Swift's documentary being ready as Netflix released the first trailer of the much-awaited project.

Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello plans to strip if she and Shawn Mendes win Best Pop Duo award for 'Senorita'

Camila revealed that the couple has planned a very risqué acceptance speech if they win on Sunday night. "If Shawn and I win the GRAMMY, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise."

Fashion legend Jean-Paul Gaultier bows out in style

Jean-Paul Gaultier has bowed out of fashion with all the cheek and showmanship with which he has lit it up over the last half century.

The legendary French provocateur bid farewell Wednesday with an hour-long feelgood musical spectacular with an orchestra and a cast of hundreds to celebrate the friends and the often outrageous looks that helped make him a star.

Rape or consensual? Harvey Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of the producer

Prosecutors on Monday portrayed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial predator who used his power to manipulate and sexually assault young women, while the defence argued that his accusers engaged in consensual sex that they later reframed as attacks.

