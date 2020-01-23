Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello plans to strip if she and Shawn Mendes win Best Pop Duo award for 'Senorita'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello- music world's favourite couple in 2019- have been nominated at the upcoming Grammy Awards in the Best Pop Duo category for their smash hit 'Senorita'. It seems that the couple plan to grab headlines if they do end up winning the coveted award.



During a recent conversation with Radio Dot Com, Camila revealed that the couple has planned a very risqué acceptance speech if they win on Sunday night. "If Shawn and I win the GRAMMY, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise," the singer said before clarifying, "Just kidding. It’s not. I gotta work out before I do that."



In 2017, after winning Best Pop Duo / Group Performance, Twenty One Pilot's duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun accepted the Grammy, pantless.



Camila is scheduled to perform at the awards night as well and one wouldn't be surprised if Shawn makes an appearance on stage to support his girl and recreate 'Senorita' magic one more time.



The two did steam up their live performance at VMAs last year and the entire social media was buzzing about the electrifying chemistry the two shared on stage. Here, have a look.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello raised the temperature with a steamy performance at AMAs

At the Grammys, their win may not be that easy though. They have been nominated alongside Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for 'Old Town Road', Jonas Brothers for 'Sucker', Ariana Grande and Social House for 'Boyfriend' and Post Malone and Swae Lee for 'Sunflower'.See full list of nominations here