Watch: Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary titled 'Miss America' trailer released

Taylor Swift's documentary is ready as Netflix released the first trailer of the much-awaited project.

Titled 'Miss Americana', the documentary is a tell-tale of the pop star who has seen a rise in fame owing to professional success with her music and some personal lows owing to public spats and the recently talked-about public feud with former manager Scooter Braun.

In one portion of the trailer, Taylor is heard saying, “Throughout my whole career label executives would say, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you.’ I became the person everybody wanted me to be."

She then adds in the Netflix trailer, “I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it. It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for peoples’ respect. It was happiness without anyone else’s input.”

Watch the trailer here:

The Netflix documentary will be available on January 31, 2020.