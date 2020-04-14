Top 5 Hollywood news today: Keanu Reeves doppelganger breaks the internet!

Keanu Reeves' doppelganger topped headlines today. You have to check out his viral pictures that have been making the netizens go crazy.

Here are other top picks from Hollywood:

Sophie Turner wants to return as Jean Grey in future 'X-Men' film

Even though ‘X-Men’ film ‘Dark Phoenix’ bombed at the box office, Sophie Turner who played the lead role of Jean Grey revealed that she would most definitely want to be a part of any future film from the franchise.

Keanu Reeves' doppelganger from Brazil is breaking the internet and why not?

What a time to be alive! Not one but there are two Keanu Reeves in this world and you might get lucky to flirt with the second one.

No Time To Die: Ana de Armas didn't think she was cut out to be a Bond girl

The world might be eagerly waiting to watch Ana de Armas in the James Bond film 'No Time To Die' but the actress admits that she felt she was not cut out for the role.

Lionsgate to stream classic films to raise awareness for laid-off movie theater workers

In a great initiative taken up by Lionsgate, they are now partnering with several companies and organisations to put together a movies’ night with some classics to raise awareness about the financial implications of coronavirus spread on movie theatre workers.

Pixar's 'Soul' delayed from June to November amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pixar’s animated feature film ‘Soul’ has now been delayed from June 19 to November 20 for its theatrical release amid COVID-19 lockdown all over the world.

