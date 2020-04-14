Sophie Turner wants to return as Jean Grey in future 'X-Men' film

Even though ‘X-Men’ film ‘Dark Phoenix’ bombed at the box office, Sophie Turner who played the lead role of Jean Grey revealed that she would most definitely want to be a part of any future film from the franchise.

In an interview with Variety, Sophie said, “I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey,” the actress said. “I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience… we had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back.”

But X-Men coming back to life with the same cast looks difficult as the franchise is now owned by Disney and Marvel. They are likely to reboot the series, if ever, with a new cast.

The ‘Dark Phoenix’ grossed just $65.8 million in the United States and $186.6 million abroad for a $252.4 million worldwide total. It recorded the lowest in the X-Men franchise.

The film was written and directed by Simon Kinberg marking his directorial debut. He also produced alongside Lauren Shuler Donner and Hutch Parker.