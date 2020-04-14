Lionsgate to stream classic films to raise awareness for laid-off movie theater workers

In a great initiative taken up by Lionsgate, they are now partnering with several companies and organisations to put together a movies’ night with some classics to raise awareness about the financial implications of coronavirus spread on movie theatre workers.

Lionsgate will stream four of its classic library titles like ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘La La Land’ and others for free in a campaign to raise awareness.

Titled ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies’, Jamie Lee curtis will host the event which will be live-streamed on Lionsgate's YouTube page and Fandango's Movieclips YouTube page.

The screenings are aimed at raising money that will go into donation to benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organisation dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, and will link to the foundation’s charitable page so that viewers who are able can help.

Lionsgate's partners include YouTube, Fandango and the National Association of Theatre Owners.

For all those who are as excited to be a part of this as us, here’s the schedule for the Friday-night offerings:

April 17 – The Hunger Games

April 24 – Dirty Dancing

May 1 – La La Land

May 8 – John Wick

Here is your go-to guide of everything new you can watch this April