Top 5 Hollywood news today: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen expecting third child, Miley Cyrus releases new single

Here are the top stories of the day.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting third child



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now expecting their third child. John released a new music video featuring the two in which he hinted at the good news as users spotted Chrissy with a small baby bump. Chrissy even kept her hands on her bump caressing it.

Avatar 2: As James Cameron 'studies' film set, here are some photos from shooting site



James Cameron’s upcoming sequel to ‘Avatar’ was one of the few films that had to pause because of the pandemic. Now, as restrictions ease and film shooting has begun James Cameron is back in business.



Watch trailer: 'The Devil All The Time' features Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland in thriller

The much-awaited trailer of Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’ is finally out and it has sinister secrets and ominous characters. Boasting a stary ensemble, the film is led by Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland. Directed by Antonio Campos, it has Jake Gyllenhaal among its producers.



Miley Cyrus releases self-directed music video 'Midnight Sky'



After creating a buzz online for the past few weeks, singer Miley Cyrus has released her highly anticipated single `Midnight Sky`. According to Billboard, the song is the first single from her upcoming album 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.



Lady Gaga to perform at 2020 MTV VMAs



Lady Gaga has been roped to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Gaga took to her Instagram to make the announcement. At the awards, her newly released album ‘Chromatica’ will see its world TV premiere.



