Watch trailer: 'The Devil All The Time' features Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland in thriller

The much-awaited trailer of Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’ is finally out and it has sinister secrets and ominous characters..

Boasting a stary ensemble, the film is led by Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland. Directed by Antonio Campos, it has Jake Gyllenhaal among its producers.

The cast also features Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska and Sebastian Stan.

The Devil All The Time’ is based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name. It follows how the lives of a preacher, couple and sheriff become darkly entangled with a young boy named Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) in the town of Knockemstiff, Ohio.

In the trailer, one can see a montage of familiar faces as a voice can be heard saying, "How and why people from two points on a map without even a straight line between them can be connected is at the heart of our story.”

Watch the trailer below:

An upcoming psychological thriller, the cast also includes Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen and Pokey LaFarge.

Co-written by Antonio Campos and Paulo Campos, ‘The Devil All The Time’ arrives on Netflix on September 16.

