Lady Gaga to perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga has been roped to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gaga took to her Instagram to make the announcement. At the awards, her newly released album ‘Chromatica’ will see its world TV premiere.

This will also mark Gaga’s return to the VMAs stage since 2013.

As for the nominations, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead with nine nods each -- followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each.

Lady Gaga will join BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO. Keke Palmer will host the show, which will air live August 30.

This year’s VMAs will feature outdoor performances throughout New York City to pay tribute to the area hit hardest by the novel coronavirus pandemic this spring.