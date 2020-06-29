Top 5 Hollywod news today: Anthony Mackie calls out Marvel Studios, Beyonce honoured at BET awards

Anthony Mackie who plays The Falcon in Marvel films has called out the studio for its lack of diversity. Meanwhile, the BET awards honoured Beyonce for her exemplary work for the underprivileged where her daughter Blue Ivy too won an award.

Beyonce encourages Black Lives Matter protestors in her BET award acceptance speech



On Sunday, Beyonce was honoured with 2020 BET Humanitarian Award, for her many initiatives and help that she has extended to the unprivileged. The award was presented by none other than the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/beyonce-encourages-black-lives-matter-protestors-in-her-bet-award-acceptance-speech-309308

Anthony Mackie calls out Marvel Studios' lack of diversity in its production crew



Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie who has been a part of several Marvel films and is being pitched as the next Captain America, has called out the studio for its lack of diversity in the production team.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/anthony-mackie-calls-out-marvel-studios-lack-of-diversity-in-its-production-crew-309304

The Rolling Stones warn Donald Trump to stop playing their songs at rallies



The Rolling Stones is planning to take legal action against President Donald Trump for using their songs at his rallies. The band on Sunday said that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop the use of their material in Trump's re-election campaign.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/the-rolling-stones-warn-donald-trump-to-stop-playing-their-songs-at-rallies-309400

Lil Wayne dedicates BET award performance to Kobe Bryant



Hitting the virtual stage during the 20th edition of the BET Awards on Sunday (local time), rapper Lil Wayne paid tribute to late basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who lost their lives during a helicopter crash earlier this year.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lil-wayne-dedicates-bet-award-performance-to-kobe-bryant-309358

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter wins her first BET Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'



Beyonce and JayZ daughter Blue Ivy Carter is following her parent's footsteps. On Sunday, the young singer bagged her first BET award for her song 'Brown Skin Girl', a song from Beyoncé’s 'The Lion King: The Gift' album.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/beyonces-daughter-blue-ivy-carter-wins-her-first-bet-award-for-brown-skin-girl-309378