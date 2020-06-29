Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter wins her first BET Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce and JayZ daughter Blue Ivy Carter is following her parent's footsteps. On Sunday, the young singer bagged her first BET award for her song 'Brown Skin Girl', a song from Beyoncé’s 'The Lion King: The Gift' album.

In 2019, the song debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she also starred alongside Beyoncé in the 'Spirit' music video.



This is not the first award for Blue, previously she also picked up trophies at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards scoring the Ashford & Simpson Songwriters’ Award and won the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration category at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

On the other hand, her mother Beyonce won the humanitarian award for her philanthropic work and relief efforts related to COVID-19. The award function was hosted by comedian and actor Amanda Seales and it was broadcasted on CBS, in addition to ViacomCBS` networks.