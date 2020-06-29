BET Awards 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

Beyonce, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch were among the winners this year.

The 2020 BET Awards ceremony was held virtually on Sunday night. Like this year, the ceremony was different from the past years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comedian and 'Insecure' actress Amanda Seales hosted the annual show.

Beyonce, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch were among the winners this year. Here is the complete list of winners at the award show:

Album of the Year: 
Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown

Best Group
Migos

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] -'No Guidance'

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby

Video of the Year
DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] - 'Higher'

Video Director of the Year
Teyana 'Spike Tee' Taylor

Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin- 'Just for Me'

Best International Act
Burna Boy

Best New International Act
Sha Sha

Best Actress
Issa Rae

Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin

Best Movie
Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] - 'Hot Girl Summer'

BET Her Award
Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn]-'Brown Skin'

