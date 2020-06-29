BET Awards 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

The 2020 BET Awards ceremony was held virtually on Sunday night. Like this year, the ceremony was different from the past years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comedian and 'Insecure' actress Amanda Seales hosted the annual show.

Beyonce, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch were among the winners this year. Here is the complete list of winners at the award show:



Album of the Year:

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial



Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo



Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown



Best Group

Migos



Best Collaboration

Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] -'No Guidance'



Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion



Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby



Video of the Year

DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] - 'Higher'



Video Director of the Year

Teyana 'Spike Tee' Taylor



Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch



Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin- 'Just for Me'



Best International Act

Burna Boy



Best New International Act

Sha Sha



Best Actress

Issa Rae



Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan



Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin



Best Movie

Queen & Slim



Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles



Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James



2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] - 'Hot Girl Summer'



BET Her Award

Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn]-'Brown Skin'