Anthony Mackie calls out Marvel Studios' lack of diversity in its production crew

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie who has been a part of several Marvel films and is being pitched as the next Captain America, has called out the studio for its lack of diversity in the production team.

Mackie spoke to Variety on the Actors on Actors series and said, "It really bothered me that I have done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white. We've had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore."



"Nate produced 'Black Panther'. But when you do 'Black Panther', you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you can only hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"



Mackie's statements come at a time when the American entertainment industry is witnessing sea change following the anti-racism protest across the country. Several shows have been pulled down due to the wrong depiction of the black community.



The actor who plays superhero Falcon in Marvel films is hopeful that there will be changes in the future in Marvel's hiring process.



Anthony will be reprising his role in Disney+'s upcoming superhero series 'The Falcon' and the 'Winter Soldier'.