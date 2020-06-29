Lil Wayne dedicates BET award performance to Kobe Bryant

Hitting the virtual stage during the 20th edition of the BET Awards on Sunday (local time), rapper Lil Wayne paid tribute to late basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who lost their lives during a helicopter crash earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the performance included videos and lyrics highlighting the legacy of the star in spheres beyond basketball. "I call him King Bryant. Now let the crown show," rapped Lil Wayne.



The performance highlighted some of the successful moments from the athlete`s career including his Olympic career, and also his last time on the court in the year 2016.



The rapper`s performance also included a shout-out to the late athlete`s family and wife Vanessa. The 37-years-old musician also brought attention to the `Black Lives Matter` movement and the anti-police brutality protesters.



The 20th edition of the BET Awards was hosted by Amanda Seales and was aired on ViacomCNS networks.