'To leave behind a sustainable planet for our children, we must act now': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza attended the IIFA Awards 2023 and used the global platform to advocate for sustainable living and sing resources optimally for a healthier future for the children of tomorrow. The actor happens to be UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals. She discussed on stage the role of cinema as a platform for raising awareness.

At the IIFA this year, Dia Mirza delivered a passionate speech about the climate change crisis that the world is facing and the alarming results of it that can be felt all around the world. As a mother, actor Dia spoke of air pollution, and biodiversity loss among other things that threaten the existence of human beings and all living things on Earth. She pointed out that the world could still course correct with the help of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She said, "The SDGs offer a comprehensive roadmap to protect the planet, combat poverty, achieve gender equality, and enhance the well-being of people worldwide. If every citizen, leader, policymaker, and stakeholder plays an active role in championing at least one goal, transformational progress can be made."

Dia Mirza: The UN advocate for sustainable development goals

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Dia praised the partnership between the United Nations in India and IIFA and said that harnessing the power of creativity and arts could inspire collective action on the SDGs. “There are many people out there that don’t know what are sustainable development goals. I really believe that this is going to be a powerful partnership to help spread that awareness and will moments on the goals,” she said.