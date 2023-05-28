Inside photos of IIFA Awards 2023: Enthralling performances, biggest wins & a lot more

Curious to know what happened this Saturday night at IIFA Awards 2023, who won the top awards and gave the most memorable performances on stage? Check out inside photos of one of Bollywood's biggest award nights here.

The 22nd edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) was hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan at Etihad Arena, which is an indoor arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, located on the Yas Bay Waterfront district of Yas Island.