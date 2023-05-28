Inside photos of IIFA Awards 2023: Enthralling performances, biggest wins & a lot more
Curious to know what happened this Saturday night at IIFA Awards 2023, who won the top awards and gave the most memorable performances on stage? Check out inside photos of one of Bollywood's biggest award nights here.
The 22nd edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) was hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan at Etihad Arena, which is an indoor arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, located on the Yas Bay Waterfront district of Yas Island.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble for the award ceremony, bagged the IIFA trophy for Best Performance In A Leading Role - Male for his phenomenal portrayal in the action-packed film Vikram Vedha. The actor gave a moving speech while accepting the award.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi gave an enthralling performance on the stage of IIFA Awards 2023, showing us the true potential of a dancing queen. She grooved to classic Bollywood tracks in a red ensemble.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy bagged her first IIFA trophy in the category of Best Performance In A Supporting Role - Female for her undeniably amazing performance in the film Brahmastra, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Manish Malhotra
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is taking an IIFA trophy home for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema category. On Friday, he showcased a special collection at IIFA Rocks 2023. The collection reflected ‘old world charm meets the new world’ that was breakthrough and imaginative and had Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi as the showstoppers for the evening.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kamal Haasan
AR Rahman handed over an IIFA trophy for Outstanding Achievement in the Indian Cinema category to Kamal Haasan on Saturday for his indomitable talent that reflects through his body of work.