Brian Cox of Succession bids farewell to show: Greatest work experience

If you’re someone who’s followed HBO’s Succession religiously, then this is a tough time for you as the hit show just wrapped up and how! Award-winning actor Brian Cox, who has won awards and praise for his role as the head honcho in Succession, opened up recently on his journey on the show and playing Logan Roy in the Emmy-winning drama. Carrying the show on his able shoulders as the Roy patriarch, Brian Cox shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram on the show and his iconic role.

Signing off as Succession came to an end last night, Brian Cox wrote, “We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between the cast and crew was truly amazing. It was on [its] way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers made it memorable.”

He continued, “I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.” Succession Season 4 Finale

“Funny, haunting, worth it” are just some words that are associated with the Succession finale as an extremely popular show comes to an end. Brian Cox’s death was a “brilliant scene” as most called it but a bit early as Logan Roy died in the third episode of season 4. Succession boasts of an ensemble cast including Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, and Alan Ruck. It is created by Jesse Armstrong.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE