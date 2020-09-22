There's going to be a 'Friends' table read and it will have an all-Black cast

If this would be an episode from hit sitcom ‘Friends’ then what would it be called? We are talking about a table read that will feature actors Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope -- who are coming together for an online table read for ‘Friends’.

The stars will reimagine the episode ‘The One Where No One’s Ready’ from season 3.

Conducted on Zoom, this will be the first time when we will see Black actors reimagine a scene from ‘Friends’. Infact, of late, there have been talks around how the show did not have black representation and was centered around white characters.

Sterling K. Brown will play Ross, Uzo Aduba is Phoebe, Kendrick Sampson is Joey, Ryan Bathe is Rachel, Jeremy Pope is Chandler and Aisha Hinds is Monica. Watch: Jennifer Aniston made Emmys 2020 epic with a 'Friends' mini-reunion

It will be hosted by Gabrielle Union who appeared in a 2001 episode of the NBC sitcom.

It will be directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

This comes after another table read went viral as incidentally ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston reunited with ex-flame Brad Pitt and others like Julia Roberts, Sean Penn.

