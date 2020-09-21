Emmys 2020 was epic as Jennifer Aniston rounded up her gal pals for 'Friends' mini-reunion; watch

Jennifer Aniston has hands-down given us the most amount of content this Emmys as she prepped for the ceremony, put the stage on fire and if this was not enough, even had a mini ‘Friends’ reunion planned for us.

You must have come across pictures of Jennifer Aniston with her ‘Friends’ gal pals, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox from the hit sitcom as they chatted, smiled and had a fun banter with Emmys 2020 host Jimmy Kimmel.

Jennifer was the first presenter of the evening with host Jimmy Kimmel as she announced that Catherine O'Hara won an Emmy for her performance in ‘Schitt's Creek’. Soon after, she came back and surprised Jimmy as she was seen with Lisa and Courteney. When Jimmy asked her what they were doing at their house, she told him that the world knows that they have been roommates since 1994 (‘Friends’ reference). Emmy Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel are a fiery duo on stage

Jennifer Aniston was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on ‘The Morning Show’. She lost to Zendaya who won her first Emmy. Emmy Awards 2020: 'Schitt's Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' pick up major wins

Meanwhile, ‘Friends’ will have a special featuring all the stars of the show but this has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier she said, “It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," she told Variety. "So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re suck with us for life guys.”

