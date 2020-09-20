Emmy Awards 2020: Meet the big winners

Let's take a look at who won big at the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Succession
The family drama 'Succession' nabbed Emmy for the Outstanding Drama Series. The show earned whopping 18 Emmy Nominations with 7 wins at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Schitt’s Creek
'Schitt’s Creek' was one of the leading comedy shows this year with 15 nominations for final season and took 9 Emmys home. The show made history by winning seven awards in a row on the same night and made a record for the most win in a single season. No other comedy series has won all seven categories on the night.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Watchmen
Regina King starrer 'Watchmen' won big at Emmy this year as the show took Outstanding Limited Series award. Overall the show took 11 awards out of 26 nominations.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Zendaya
Zendaya won her career's first Emmy in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in 'Euphoria'. At 24, Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong bagged his first Emmy in Lead Actor In A Drama category. Strong took his first TV Academy for his role as Kendall Roy in 'Succession'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Catherine O’Hara
Catherine O’Hara wins her second Emmy in a comedy series, category, for her scene-stealing performance in 'Schitt’s Creek'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo won an Emmy in Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series or Movie category. He bagged his second Emmy for his stellar performance in HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Regina King
Regina King won Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited movie or series. King nabbed her 3rd TV Academy win for her striking performance in HBO's 'Watchman'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy won his first Emmy in Lead Actor in Comedy series category. This was Levy's first Emmy for his outstanding performance in 'Schitt’s Creek!'