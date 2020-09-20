Emmy Awards 2020: Meet the big winners

Let's take a look at who won big at the 72nd Emmy Awards. 

Succession

The family drama 'Succession' nabbed Emmy for the Outstanding Drama Series. The show earned whopping 18 Emmy Nominations with 7 wins at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. 
 

Schitt’s Creek

'Schitt’s Creek' was one of the leading comedy shows this year with 15 nominations for final season and took 9 Emmys home.  The show made history by winning seven awards in a row on the same night and made a record for the most win in a single season. No other comedy series has won all seven categories on the night.

Watchmen

Regina King starrer 'Watchmen' won big at Emmy this year as the show took Outstanding Limited Series award. Overall the show took 11 awards out of 26 nominations. 
 

Zendaya

Zendaya won her career's first Emmy in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in 'Euphoria'. At 24, Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong bagged his first Emmy in Lead Actor In A Drama category. Strong took his first TV Academy for his role as Kendall Roy in 'Succession'.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara wins her second Emmy in a comedy series, category, for her scene-stealing performance in 'Schitt’s Creek'. 

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo won an Emmy in Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series or Movie category. He bagged his second Emmy for his stellar performance in HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True'

Regina King

Regina King won Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited movie or series. King nabbed her 3rd TV Academy win for her striking performance in HBO's 'Watchman'. 

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy won his first Emmy in Lead Actor in Comedy series category. This was Levy's first Emmy for his outstanding performance in 'Schitt’s Creek!'

