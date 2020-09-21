Emmy Awards 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' laps up major awards

It is a different Emmys this year courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. No red carpet and no audience as the host speaks amid several precautions.

Emmy Awards 2020 has stars make it to the virtual ceremony from their homes. To avoid the drawbacks of a Zoom call, the showrunners have arranged for many movie-quality cameras, lights and microphones to capture live and spontaneous reactions from winners in their living rooms. Producers are monitoring 130 live feeds from about 20 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, London, Tel Aviv and Berlin.

Here is a full list of the winners: (Updating)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara wins (Schitt's Creek)

'Watchmen' has the maximum number of nominations this year with 26 nods while 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' is the second most-nominated series with 20 nods, followed by Netflix’s 'Ozark' with 18.

