Jennifer Aniston,'Succession', 'Schitt's Creek': The top favourites at 2020 Emmys

Emmy 2020 Awards are notably different this year. Jimmy Kimmel will host the virtual event, with no audience and no red carpet. As only few days are left for Emmys, bets are being placed on various categories and top contenders in each category has been identified. Here we have made a list of one of the leading nominations, who we think will be the evening's big winners.

Drama category: 'Succession'

Other nominees: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things, Succession



After series finale of 'Games of Thrones', HBO's next big drama is 'Succession'. The drama is pretty much on top and might be taking the Emmy home.



Perhaps no other series has better captured the audience's attention like this series. 'Better Call Saul' could stand in the second position and could also take the award. The spinoff of two-time winner 'Breaking Bad' has been nominated in this category in every year since its 2015 debut.



(Photograph:Twitter)