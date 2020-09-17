Everything to know about Emmys 2020

Social distance at Emmys

This year’s Emmy Awards ceremony may have been planned in a grand way but due to the pandemic, the ceremony will look nothing like we’ve ever seen in the past. The show will observe social distancing, which means that everyone will shoot from their respective homes or other locations where they are present. Emmy Producers have sent video kits to 130 Nominees. The kits have been sent to nominees in 20 cities and in 10 countries.



(Photograph:Twitter)