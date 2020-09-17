Where to watch? What time? Who is hosting ? We asnwer all the questions around the upcoming 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.
Social distance at Emmys
This year’s Emmy Awards ceremony may have been planned in a grand way but due to the pandemic, the ceremony will look nothing like we’ve ever seen in the past. The show will observe social distancing, which means that everyone will shoot from their respective homes or other locations where they are present. Emmy Producers have sent video kits to 130 Nominees. The kits have been sent to nominees in 20 cities and in 10 countries.
Who is hosting the show
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. He is returning to host the big ceremony for the third time. "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it." Kimmel joked in a statement, while announcing the news.
Emmy Nominees
This year, HBO's 'Watchmen' secured the highest nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards, with 26 total nods. Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' came in second, with 20 total, followed by 'Succession' and 'Ozark' with 18 nominations each. Among different networks, Netflix breaks record with 160 Emmy nominations.
How and where to watch
The show was originally going to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to pandemic and to curb the spread of the virus, this year show will be a virtual ceremony. Channel network ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. (USA). In India, the Emmys will be broadcasted at 5:30 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020. You can also stream the show on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.
Red Carpet
Emmy 2020 will be virtual so there will be no in-person celebration. This year, they will not host a red carpet in the traditional format. Although there is a dress code for nominees, that was described in a letter from the award show's executive producers, "come as you are — but make an effort."