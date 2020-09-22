Post Emmys win, 'Schitt's Creek' to now premiere on Comedy Central

Hit sitcom ‘Schitt’s Creek’ swept Emmys 2020 as they won every single prize in the comedy category. Now, the show which is currently streaming on Netflix will also be available on Comedy Central. Emmy Awards 2020: Key highlights from this year's pandemic-hit ceremony

It will premiere on Comedy Central on October 2.

The show’s final season will stream on Netflix from October 7.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ became the first series in the comedy or drama category to sweep all prizes. It totalled up all 7 awards and took home Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy too. It also broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

The comedy stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, John Hemphill and Rizwan Manji. The series follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The critically acclaimed comedy series first premiered on Pop TV in January 2015 and recently wrapped its sixth and final season in April 2020.

